Qantas Airways Announces Ongoing Share Buy-Back Update

Qantas Airways Limited (AU:QAN) has released an update.

Qantas Airways Limited has announced an update on its ongoing buy-back program, with a total of 1,248,849 securities repurchased on the most recent trading day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to over 42 million, signaling the company’s continued efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

