Q Technology Reports Strong Sales Growth in October 2025

Q Technology (Group) Co ( (HK:1478) ) has issued an announcement.

Q Technology announced a significant year-on-year increase in the sales volume of its camera and fingerprint recognition modules for October 2025. This growth is attributed to the company’s increased market share in the mobile phone camera module business and a substantial rise in sales for IoT and smart vehicle applications. The company also completed the disposal of its majority stake in Q Tech India, which will affect how sales volumes are reported moving forward.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1478) stock is a Hold with a HK$12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Q Technology (Group) Co stock, see the HK:1478 Stock Forecast page.

More about Q Technology (Group) Co

Q Technology (Group) Co., Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the production of camera modules and fingerprint recognition modules. The company operates in the mobile phone industry and has expanded its market share in the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart vehicles sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 6,518,891

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.27B

