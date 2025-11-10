Q Technology Renews Key Transaction Agreements to Meet Growing Demand

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Q Technology (Group) Co ( (HK:1478) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Q Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced the renewal of its Continuing Connected Transaction Agreements for a three-year term from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2027. This renewal is in response to projected demands for VCM Components and PCBs from its partners, as well as the demand for automated equipment and software supplied by the Group. The transactions, which involve connected persons of the company, are subject to certain reporting and review requirements under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules but are exempt from independent shareholders’ approval. This strategic move is expected to ensure the company’s continued operations and strengthen its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1478) stock is a Hold with a HK$12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Q Technology (Group) Co stock, see the HK:1478 Stock Forecast page.

More about Q Technology (Group) Co

Q Technology (Group) Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating within the electronics industry. The company primarily focuses on the production and supply of electronic components such as motors for camera modules, including voice coil motors and optical image stabilization motors.

Average Trading Volume: 6,351,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.27B

For a thorough assessment of 1478 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue