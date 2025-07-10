Q Technology Projects Significant Profit Surge in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Q Technology (Group) Co ( (HK:1478) ) has shared an update.

Q Technology (Group) Company Limited has announced a significant expected increase in its consolidated profit for the first half of 2025, projecting a rise of approximately 150% to 180% compared to the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to stable global smartphone sales with improved camera module specifications, increased sales of mid-to-high-end camera modules, and a notable rise in sales of fingerprint recognition modules. The company’s strategic focus on high-end products and the improved performance of its associate, Newmax Technology Co., Ltd., have also contributed to enhanced revenue and gross margins.

Q Technology (Group) Company Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the development and production of camera modules and fingerprint recognition modules. The company targets the mid-to-high-end market, with a particular emphasis on automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

