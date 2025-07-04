Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. Announces Debt Settlement Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Q Precious & Battery Metals ( (TSE:QMET) ) has issued an update.

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. has announced a plan to settle outstanding debt amounting to $288,125 by issuing up to 5,762,500 common shares at $0.05 per share. This move includes settling debts owed to the company’s CFO and a director, and is contingent upon approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The issuance of shares is expected to improve the company’s financial standing and potentially enhance its market position, though it remains subject to regulatory approval and market conditions.

More about Q Precious & Battery Metals

Q Precious & Battery Metals Corp. operates in the precious and battery metals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of these essential resources. The company is involved in the production and management of metals that are crucial for various industrial applications, including battery technology.

Average Trading Volume: 180,273

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.77M

