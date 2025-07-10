Q & M Dental Group Issues S$130 Million Notes Under Debt Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited ( (SG:QC7) ) just unveiled an update.

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited has issued S$130 million worth of 3.95% notes due in 2028 as part of its S$500 million Multicurrency Debt Issuance Programme. The notes, managed by DBS Bank Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited, and United Overseas Bank Limited, are set to be listed on the Singapore Exchange on 11 July 2025, with a small portion allocated to certain directors and controlling shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:QC7) stock is a Buy with a S$0.36 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited stock, see the SG:QC7 Stock Forecast page.

More about Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on providing dental services. The company is based in Singapore and is known for its comprehensive range of dental care services.

Average Trading Volume: 1,347,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$394.6M

Learn more about QC7 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue