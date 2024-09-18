PZ Cussons Navigates Economic Challenges, Eyes Strategic Sales

PZ Cussons (GB:PZC) has released an update.

PZ Cussons has faced significant economic challenges, including a 70% devaluation of the Nigerian Naira, impacting its financial results with a 19.6% decline in reported revenue and a 39.7% drop in profit before tax for FY24. Despite these setbacks, the company saw 4.4% like-for-like revenue growth and is taking strategic steps, including the potential sale of its African business and St. Tropez brand, to focus on competitive strengths and drive long-term profitable growth. Additionally, a reduced interim dividend reflects the currency impact while maintaining an earnings cover.

For further insights into GB:PZC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.