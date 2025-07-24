Pyrum Innovations AG Secures Strong Shareholder Support at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pyrum Innovations AG ( (DE:PYR) ) has shared an announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG held its Annual General Meeting where shareholders approved all management proposals with a significant majority. This approval reflects strong shareholder confidence in Pyrum’s strategic direction and its continued commitment to sustainable recycling technologies, which could further strengthen its position in the recycling industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:PYR) stock is a Buy with a NOK58.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pyrum Innovations AG stock, see the DE:PYR Stock Forecast page.

More about Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is a pioneer in the recycling industry, focusing on the innovative recycling of end-of-life tyres and plastics through thermolysis technology. Their process produces high-quality products like thermolysis oil and recovered Carbon Black, which are utilized by major companies such as BASF, Continental, and Schwalbe. The company is committed to sustainability and has been recognized with several awards for its eco-friendly solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 833

Current Market Cap: NOK1.3B

For an in-depth examination of PYR stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue