Pyrum Innovations AG Announces Capital Increase to Fund Expansion

Pyrum Innovations AG ( (DE:PYR) ) has issued an announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG has announced a cash capital increase by issuing 201,446 new shares, raising approximately EUR 5.6 million. The funds will be used for developing a new site in Perl-Besch, new plant projects, and general corporate purposes, enhancing its operational capacity and market positioning.

Pyrum Innovations AG operates in the recycling industry, focusing on innovative technologies for converting waste materials into reusable resources. The company is known for developing sustainable solutions and is expanding its market presence with new plant developments.

Average Trading Volume: 756

Current Market Cap: NOK1.27B

