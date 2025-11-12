PyroGenesis Reports Q3 2025 Results, Highlights New Contracts and Technological Advancements

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

PyroGenesis Canada ( (TSE:PYR) ) has provided an announcement.

PyroGenesis Canada announced its third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting new opportunities and advancements in its technology offerings. The company secured a $1.2 million contract with the cement industry and made significant progress with its fumed silica reactor project, indicating a strong focus on expanding its market reach and commercial readiness. Despite a decrease in revenue and gross margin compared to the previous year, PyroGenesis continues to evolve its market strategy and remains committed to innovation, positioning itself for future success.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:PYR) stock is a Hold with a C$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PyroGenesis Canada stock, see the TSE:PYR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PYR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PYR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is primarily driven by the company’s poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and significant losses. Technical analysis further indicates bearish momentum, while valuation metrics highlight ongoing financial challenges. The lack of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

More about PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada is a leader in ultra-high temperature processes and engineering innovation, providing plasma-based technology solutions to heavy industry and defense sectors. The company focuses on producing advanced technologies such as titanium powder, fumed silica, and hyper-powered plasma torches for industrial and aerospace applications, as well as systems for safely eliminating hazardous materials.

Average Trading Volume: 239,839

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$38.53M

