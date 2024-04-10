PyroGenesis Advances Decarbonization in Aluminum Industry

PyroGenesis Canada (TSE:PYR) has released an update.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has partnered with Constellium to develop plasma-heated furnaces for aluminum remelting, aiming to replace fossil fuel burners and support decarbonization efforts. Following successful test trials, the two companies will conduct feasibility studies and potentially implement a full-scale demonstration furnace. This collaboration underscores PyroGenesis’s emergence as a key provider of plasma solutions for industries pursuing greenhouse gas reduction.

