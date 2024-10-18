PW Medtech Renews Key Agreements with Lepu Medical

PW Medtech Group Ltd. (HK:1358) has released an update.

PW Medtech Group Ltd. has renewed its agreements with Lepu Medical to continue transactions related to the sales of medical devices, provision of medical product processing services, and purchase of medical device molds and components. These transactions, considered connected due to relationships within the company’s board, are subject to varying levels of review and approval based on their financial impact. Investors should note these developments as they may influence the company’s future financial performance.

For further insights into HK:1358 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.