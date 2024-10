PVW Resources Limited (AU:PVW) has released an update.

Aloysio Antônio Peixoto de Carvalho has emerged as a substantial holder in PVW Resources Limited, with a 5.028% voting power through his relevant interest in 10 million ordinary fully paid shares. This strategic move is executed via Future Mining S.A., hinting at significant positioning in PVW Resources’ future developments.

