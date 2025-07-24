Pursuit Minerals Ltd Issues New Unquoted Options

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pursuit Minerals Ltd ( (AU:PUR) ) has provided an update.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of 12,833,343 unquoted options, set to expire on July 24, 2027, with an exercise price of $0.09. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

More about Pursuit Minerals Ltd

Pursuit Minerals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and advancing projects that have the potential for significant mineral deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 400,782

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.68M

