Pursuit Minerals Ltd Applies for Quotation of New Securities

Pursuit Minerals Ltd ( (AU:PUR) ) has issued an update.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd has announced the application for the quotation of 1,166,667 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction, indicating the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and liquidity.

Average Trading Volume: 400,782

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.68M

