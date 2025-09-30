Pursuit Minerals Ltd Announces 2025 AGM Date and Director Nomination Deadline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pursuit Minerals Ltd ( (AU:PUR) ) has issued an announcement.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will take place on November 7, 2025. The company has set October 7, 2025, as the deadline for nominations for individuals seeking election as a Director, with nominations to be submitted in writing to the company’s registered office. This announcement is part of the company’s governance process and provides shareholders with information on participating in the election of directors, which can influence the company’s strategic direction and management.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd operates in the minerals exploration industry, focusing on the discovery and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker PUR and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

