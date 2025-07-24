Pursuit Minerals Issues New Options and Shares to Strengthen Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pursuit Minerals Ltd ( (AU:PUR) ) has provided an update.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd has issued a series of options and shares following shareholder approval at a recent General Meeting. The issuance includes 8,583,342 Placement Options to participants, 1,166,667 Placement Shares and 583,334 New Options to specific individuals, and 3,666,667 Options to Alpine Capital Pty Ltd, the Lead Manager. These options have an exercise price of $0.09 and an expiry date of 24 July 2027. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to enhance its market position and operational capabilities.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:PUR and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

