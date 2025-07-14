Pursuit Minerals Ensures Compliance Amid Administrative Oversight

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pursuit Minerals Ltd ( (AU:PUR) ) is now available.

Pursuit Minerals Ltd addressed a query from ASX Compliance regarding the late lodgement of Appendix 3Y for two directors, attributing the delay to an administrative oversight. The company assured that its current disclosure policies are adequate and that the incident was isolated, emphasizing its commitment to compliance with ASX Listing Rules.

More about Pursuit Minerals Ltd

Pursuit Minerals Ltd is a company operating in the minerals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker ASX:PUR.

Average Trading Volume: 397,407

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.08M

