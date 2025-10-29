Purple Biotech Reaches Manufacturing Milestone for IM1240 Antibody

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Purple Biotech ( (PPBT) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Purple Biotech announced a significant manufacturing milestone for IM1240, a tri-specific antibody from its CAPTN-3 platform. This achievement validates the scalability of their platform and positions IM1240 competitively for future development, advancing it towards first-in-human clinical trials with an IND submission planned for 2026. The milestone demonstrates Purple Biotech’s capability to produce complex antibodies with high yield and purity, potentially offering a safer therapeutic profile by limiting immune activation to the tumor microenvironment.

The most recent analyst rating on (PPBT) stock is a Buy with a $34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Purple Biotech stock, see the PPBT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PPBT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PPBT is a Underperform.

Purple Biotech’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and unattractive valuation metrics. The absence of revenue and ongoing losses weigh heavily on financial performance. Technical indicators are mixed, with some potential downside risks. The lack of profitability and dividends further contribute to a low valuation score.

To see Spark’s full report on PPBT stock, click here.

More about Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. Its oncology pipeline includes the CAPTN-3 platform, CM24, and NT219, with CAPTN-3 being a preclinical platform of conditionally activated tri-specific antibodies designed to induce a strong, localized immune response within the tumor microenvironment.

Average Trading Volume: 1,022,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.1M

See more data about PPBT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue