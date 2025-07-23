Purple Biotech Highlights Clinical Milestones and Pipeline Progress in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Purple Biotech ( (PPBT) ) is now available.

On July 23, 2025, Purple Biotech Ltd. announced significant progress in its clinical programs during the first half of the year. The company highlighted advancements in its CM24, NT219, and CAPTN-3 platforms, with promising results from Phase 2 studies and strategic milestones achieved. The CM24 study showed strong efficacy signals in pancreatic cancer patients, while the CAPTN-3 platform demonstrated potential in enhancing safety and potency. The company plans to advance its clinical trials and expects further developments in 2026, maintaining a financial runway into mid-2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (PPBT) stock is a Buy with a $160.00 price target.

Purple Biotech’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and unattractive valuation metrics. The absence of revenue and ongoing losses weigh heavily on financial performance. Technical indicators are mixed, with some potential downside risks. The lack of profitability and dividends further contribute to a low valuation score.

More about Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing first-in-class therapies aimed at overcoming tumor immune evasion and drug resistance. Their oncology pipeline includes CM24, NT219, and CAPTN-3, targeting various cancer indications by leveraging novel pathways and immune system activation. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Average Trading Volume: 110,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.82M

