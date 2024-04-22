Purifloh’s Breakthrough in PFAS Purification Tech

Purifloh Limited (AU:PO3) has released an update.

Purifloh Limited has made significant strides in advancing its proprietary PFAS removal technology, showcasing energy-efficient and environmentally safe methodologies suitable for both small and large-scale water purification operations. The company’s recent experiments have demonstrated the ability to reduce PFAS to undetectable levels, outperforming existing methods in energy efficiency and effectiveness. These promising results pave the way for upcoming field trials with partner Osmoflo, aiming to commercialize the technology and address the widespread issue of PFAS contamination.

