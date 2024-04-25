PureTech Health Reports Strong 2023 Financial Position

PureTech Health (GB:PRTC) has released an update.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, announces robust financial results for 2023, revealing a considerable cash reserve of $326.0 million and consolidated cash of $327.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The company has a strong operational runway into at least 2027, supporting internal programs, future innovations, and shareholder returns. PureTech’s R&D model delivered value with the $14 billion sale of Karuna to Bristol Myers Squibb and the success of KarXT, a therapy for schizophrenia.

