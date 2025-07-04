PureTech Health Announces Vesting and Transaction of Restricted Share Units

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from PureTech Health ( (GB:PRTC) ) is now available.

PureTech Health announced that 25% of restricted share units granted to Robert Lyne, Chief Portfolio Officer, vested on February 1, 2025, with shares issued on July 1, 2025. The transaction involved the sale and subsequent purchase of 33,561 shares by Lyne, reflecting strategic financial management and potentially impacting shareholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PRTC) stock is a Buy with a £4.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PureTech Health stock, see the GB:PRTC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PRTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PRTC is a Neutral.

PureTech Health’s overall stock score reflects a strong financial position and positive corporate developments, tempered by ongoing profitability challenges and bearish technical indicators. The company’s strategic achievements and undervalued P/E ratio are positive, but operational risks and funding concerns for trials remain significant.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PRTC stock, click here.

More about PureTech Health

PureTech Health is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing new classes of medicine aimed at treating devastating diseases. The company has a diverse portfolio of 29 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including three approved by the U.S. FDA, developed through its robust R&D team and network of experts.

Average Trading Volume: 554,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £304.6M

Find detailed analytics on PRTC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue