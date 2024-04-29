Pure Resources Cashes In on Finnish Claims

Pure Resources Limited (AU:PR1) has released an update.

Pure Resources Limited has successfully divested its Finnish mining claims, Kast and Kova, to United Lithium Corp for $190,000 and a 2% royalty on future mineral production, exceeding its initial investment in Finnish exploration. This strategic sale will fund future explorations and supports Pure’s focus on battery metal prospects. The company’s move aligns with its strategy to bolster its portfolio with low-cost, high-potential battery metal projects.

