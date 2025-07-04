Pure Hydrogen Clarifies South American Sales Target with FRN Enterprise

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs ( (AU:PH2) ) has shared an announcement.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited has clarified its strategic distribution agreement with FRN Enterprise in the South American market, specifying a minimum sales target of US$20 million over 48 months. This agreement involves Pure supplying vehicles and equipment to FRN, which could enhance Pure’s market presence in South America and potentially strengthen its position in the clean energy sector.

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited is an Australian clean energy company focused on becoming a leader in hydrogen and energy projects. The company aims to supply domestically sourced hydrogen fuel in Australia and internationally, offering hydrogen fuel cell and electric commercial vehicles through its subsidiary HDrive. Additionally, Pure Hydrogen is involved in developing natural gas projects in Australia and Botswana and prioritizes incubation for early-stage clean energy projects.

Average Trading Volume: 382,326

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.4M

