Pure Foods Tasmania Reports Revenue Decline but Manages Losses

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd. ( (AU:PFT) ) just unveiled an update.

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd reported a 37% decrease in revenue from ordinary activities to $3,290,200 for the half-year ending December 31, 2024. Despite the revenue decline, the company saw a reduction in its loss from ordinary activities after tax by 4.2%, amounting to $1,329,865. The loss attributable to the owners also decreased by 8.2%. No dividends were paid or declared during this period, and the net tangible assets per ordinary security dropped from 7.4 cents to 4.45 cents. These financial results reflect challenges in the market but also indicate a slight improvement in managing losses.

More about Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd.

Pure Foods Tasmania Ltd is a company operating in the food industry, focusing on the production and distribution of Tasmanian food products.

YTD Price Performance: 130.0%

Average Trading Volume: 3,200

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €3.48M

For an in-depth examination of PFT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.