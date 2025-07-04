PuraPharm Faces Compliance Challenges After Director Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1498) ) just unveiled an announcement.

PuraPharm Corporation Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Ho Kwok Wah, George from his roles as an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee, among other positions, effective July 4, 2025. His departure is due to personal and business commitments, and he has no disagreements with the board. This resignation results in the company not complying with several Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, including the requirement for a minimum number of independent non-executive directors and specific committee compositions.

PuraPharm Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and distribution of herbal and traditional Chinese medicine products.

