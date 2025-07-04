PuraPharm Announces Board of Directors and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PuraPharm Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1498) ) just unveiled an announcement.

PuraPharm Corporation Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. This announcement highlights the leadership structure and committee memberships, which are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic decision-making processes.

More about PuraPharm Corp. Ltd.

PuraPharm Corporation Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and production of Chinese medicine products. The company is known for its innovative approach to integrating traditional Chinese medicine with modern scientific research, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 136,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$197.5M

