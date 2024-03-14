Pulsar Helium Discovers Record Helium Concentration

Pulsar Helium, Inc. (TSE:PLSR) has released an update.

Pulsar Helium Inc. has reported an unprecedented helium concentration of 13.8% in their Topaz helium project in Minnesota, according to laboratory results from the Jetstream #1 appraisal well. This finding, which has been hailed as a significant milestone by international gas advisor firm Edelgas Group, exceeds previously measured on-site concentrations and is considered more accurate. The company is awaiting further petrophysical analysis and has postponed well testing due to early Spring weather conditions affecting local roads.

For further insights into TSE:PLSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.