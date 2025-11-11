Pulsar Helium Advances Topaz Project with Successful Drilling

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pulsar Helium, Inc. ( (TSE:PLSR) ) has issued an update.

Pulsar Helium Inc. has successfully completed the drilling of its Jetstream #3 appraisal well at the Topaz Project in Minnesota, reaching a depth of 3,507 feet and encountering strong pressurized gas zones. The company has begun drilling Jetstream #4 and plans to conduct comprehensive evaluations and testing on Jetstream #3 to further define the helium reservoir’s potential. This progress is part of a larger campaign to establish the Topaz Project as a significant source of helium for the North American market, with ongoing efforts to update the resource estimate and conduct a Preliminary Economic Assessment by the first half of 2026.

More about Pulsar Helium, Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company involved in helium development, with its primary projects located in Minnesota, USA, and Greenland. The company is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, and the OTCQB. Pulsar is pioneering helium exploration in these regions, focusing on primary helium occurrences not linked to hydrocarbon production.

