Pulsar Helium Advances Drilling at Topaz Project with Successful Jetstream #3 Completion

Pulsar Helium, Inc. ( (TSE:PLSR) ) just unveiled an update.

Pulsar Helium Inc. announced the successful completion of drilling the Jetstream #3 appraisal well at its Topaz Project in Minnesota, reaching a depth of 3,507 feet. The company also commenced drilling Jetstream #4, aiming for a depth of 3,000 feet. The strong pressure readings from Jetstream #3 indicate a robust reservoir, reinforcing the project’s potential. The ongoing drilling campaign, consisting of up to 10 wells, aims to define the helium-bearing reservoir’s geometry and productivity, with plans for a Preliminary Economic Assessment in the first half of 2026. This advancement positions Pulsar as a significant player in North America’s helium market, potentially providing a new source of helium supply.

More about Pulsar Helium, Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on helium development, with its flagship Topaz project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu project in Greenland. It is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, and OTCQB. Pulsar is pioneering helium exploration in these regions, with primary helium occurrences not linked to hydrocarbon production.

