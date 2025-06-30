Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. Reports Significant Financial Decline in 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. ( (HK:6911) ).

Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024, with revenue dropping by 31.5% and a shift from profit to a substantial loss. The company’s gross profit also decreased by 46.8%, and it reported a loss attributable to owners of RMB307.5 million, highlighting a challenging year for the company and its stakeholders.

More about Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd.

Pu’er Lancang Ancient Tea Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the tea industry. The company is primarily focused on the production and distribution of ancient tea products.

Average Trading Volume: 4,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$96.07M

