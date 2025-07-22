Public Investment Corporation Increases Stake in Pan African Resources

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Pan African Resources ( (GB:PAF) ).

Pan African Resources PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with the Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited of South Africa increasing its voting rights in the company to 13.396% from a previous 12.882%. This acquisition of voting rights signifies a strengthened position for the Public Investment Corporation in Pan African Resources, potentially impacting the company’s strategic decisions and influence within the mining sector.

Pan African Resources PLC is a UK-based company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on the exploration and production of precious metals, particularly gold. The company has a significant market presence in Africa, where it engages in mining operations and resource development.

