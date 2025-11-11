PT International Development Corp’s Subsidiary Eyes Strategic Investment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from PT International Development Corporation Limited ( (HK:0372) ).

PT International Development Corporation Limited announced that its subsidiary, Guangxi Guangming Warehouse Storage Limited, has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Guangxi Linghang International Logistics Company Limited for a potential subscription. This agreement could lead to a capital injection of approximately RMB282 million, allowing the potential subscriber to acquire a 31.97% equity interest in Guangming. The proceeds from this potential subscription are intended to repay outstanding debts. If the subscription proceeds, it may result in a deemed disposal and a notifiable transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, impacting the company’s ownership structure.

More about PT International Development Corporation Limited

PT International Development Corporation Limited operates in the logistics and warehousing industry, focusing on storage solutions and logistics services. The company is involved in various market segments, including international logistics through its subsidiaries.

Average Trading Volume: 122,492

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$49.95M

