PSQ Holdings Appoints Caitlin Long to Board

The latest announcement is out from PSQ Holdings ( (PSQH) ).

On July 28, 2025, PSQ Holdings appointed Caitlin Long to its board of directors as an independent Class I director. Ms. Long, a renowned expert in Bitcoin and crypto finance, brings over 30 years of experience in financial services, including her role as Founder and CEO of Custodia Bank. Her appointment aligns with PublicSquare’s strategic focus on enhancing its fintech capabilities, particularly in digital asset treasury management and payment infrastructure. This move follows the company’s May 2025 announcement to develop a Digital Asset Treasury Strategy, which includes integrating stablecoins into its ecosystem to advance payment solutions.

Spark's Take on PSQH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks' AI Analyst, PSQH is a Neutral.

The overall score is positively influenced by strong revenue growth and strategic initiatives in the fintech space. However, profitability challenges and negative cash flows weigh down the score. Technical indicators suggest stability, but valuation metrics are concerning due to negative earnings.

More about PSQ Holdings

PublicSquare is a marketplace and payments ecosystem that emphasizes life, family, and liberty, operating under three segments: Financial Technology, Marketplace, and Brands. The Financial Technology segment includes Credova, a consumer financing and payments company. The Marketplace segment focuses on helping consumers ‘shop their values,’ while the Brands segment includes EveryLife, a premium direct-to-consumer life-affirming baby products company.

Average Trading Volume: 920,696

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $99.27M

