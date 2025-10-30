PSI Software SE Reports Strong Order Growth Amid Strategic Restructuring

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from PSI AG fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie ( (DE:PSAN) ) is now available.

PSI Software SE reported a significant increase in new orders and revenue growth for the third quarter of 2025, with new orders rising by 36% to 269 million euros and revenue up by 15% to 203.6 million euros. Despite these gains, the company faced one-time expenses due to restructuring costs and a strategic partnership with Warburg Pincus, resulting in a negative EBIT of 20.4 million euros. The partnership with Warburg Pincus is expected to support PSI’s long-term growth, although it will incur additional transaction costs. The company’s various segments showed mixed results, with notable revenue growth in the Grid & Energy Management and Discrete Manufacturing segments, while the Process Industries & Metals and Logistics segments also saw improvements in their operating results.

More about PSI AG fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie

PSI Software SE is a leading independent software producer specializing in the development of software products that optimize the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. Established in 1969, the company employs over 2,300 people and is known for its process control systems that ensure sustainable energy supply, production, and logistics by integrating AI methods with proven industrial optimization techniques. PSI’s innovative products can be operated both on-premises and in the cloud.

For detailed information about PSAN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue