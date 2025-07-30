PSI Software SE Reports Strong Growth in First Half of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PSI AG fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie ( (DE:PSAN) ) has provided an update.

PSI Software SE has reported significant growth in the first half of 2025, with new orders increasing by 36% to 210 million euros and revenue rising by 18% to 132.9 million euros. Despite a previous year’s cyberattack, the company has managed to achieve an adjusted operating result of 3.5 million euros, aligning with expectations. The Grid & Energy Management segment led the revenue growth, and all segments showed improved operating results. The company has also implemented a new organizational structure and initiated a cost-cutting program as part of its ‘PSI Reloaded’ transformation, aiming for significant savings from 2026. Management expects continued growth in new orders and revenues by around 10% for the year, with an adjusted EBIT margin of about 4%.

More about PSI AG fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie

PSI Software SE is a leading independent software producer that specializes in developing software products for optimizing the flow of energy and materials for utilities and industry. Since 1969, the company has been a technology leader in process control systems, ensuring sustainable energy supply, production, and logistics by integrating AI methods with industrial optimization techniques. PSI’s innovative products can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud, and the company employs over 2,300 people.

For a thorough assessment of PSAN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue