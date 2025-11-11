Prudential’s Chief Risk Officer Sells Shares

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Prudential ( (GB:PRU) ).

Prudential plc announced a series of share sales conducted by Avnish Kalra, the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer. The transactions, which took place on November 4, 2025, involved the sale of ordinary shares across various trading platforms, with prices ranging from £10.57 to £10.74. This activity reflects internal financial maneuvers that could impact the company’s stock liquidity and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PRU) stock is a Buy with a £12.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prudential stock, see the GB:PRU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PRU is a Outperform.

Prudential’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s strategic investments and capital management plans are promising, despite challenges in certain markets and regulatory environments. The valuation remains attractive, supporting a favorable outlook.

More about Prudential

Prudential plc is a prominent company in the financial services industry, primarily offering insurance and investment products. The company focuses on providing financial solutions and risk management services to a diverse range of clients globally.

Average Trading Volume: 5,738,519

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £27.19B

