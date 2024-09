Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure as UBS Group AG’s stake in the company has dropped below the 5% threshold, eliminating their obligation to report their holdings. This shift in major holdings could signal changes for Prudential’s investors and the market’s perception of the company’s stock.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.