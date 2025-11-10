Prudential plc Executes Share Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Prudential ( (GB:PRU) ) is now available.

Prudential plc has repurchased 313,355 of its ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International as part of a share buy-back program authorized at its 2025 Annual General Meeting. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,559,475,274. This transaction is expected to impact the company’s share capital structure and could influence shareholder voting rights, aligning with regulatory requirements of the London Stock Exchange and the Hong Kong Code on Share Buy-Backs.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PRU) stock is a Buy with a £12.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prudential stock, see the GB:PRU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PRU is a Outperform.

Prudential’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s strategic investments and capital management plans are promising, despite challenges in certain markets and regulatory environments. The valuation remains attractive, supporting a favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PRU stock, click here.

More about Prudential

Prudential plc is a company that provides life and health insurance as well as asset management services in regions such as Greater China, ASEAN, India, and Africa. The company aims to be a trusted partner by offering simple and accessible financial and health solutions. Prudential has primary listings on the Hong Kong and London Stock Exchanges and is also listed on the Singapore and New York Stock Exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 5,703,480

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £27.19B

Learn more about PRU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue