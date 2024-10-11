Prudential PLC Executes Share Buy-Back Plan

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential PLC has announced the buy-back of 620,000 of its own shares at an average price of GBP 6.7609 per share, with transactions conducted through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange. The company plans to cancel the repurchased shares, which will affect the total number of voting rights, now standing at 2,697,785,306. This strategic move is part of Prudential’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

