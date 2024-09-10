Prudential plc Completes Share Buy-Back

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has successfully repurchased 1,321,133 of its own shares, with transactions facilitated by Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from GBP 6.1420 to GBP 6.1920 per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will reduce the total number of shares in issue and consequently the total voting rights. This move is part of the share buy-back program approved by Prudential’s shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

