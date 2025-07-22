Prudential Announces Share Repurchase to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Prudential ( (GB:PRU) ) has issued an update.

Prudential plc announced the repurchase of 314,574 of its ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International, following shareholder approval at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. The shares were bought at an average price of £9.2156 and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,580,250,892. This transaction, conducted under the London Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules and the Hong Kong Code on Share Buy-Backs, is part of Prudential’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure effectively.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PRU) stock is a Buy with a £11.61 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prudential stock, see the GB:PRU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PRU is a Outperform.

Prudential’s stock benefits from strong financial performance, particularly in profitability and cash flow, alongside positive technical trends. Strategic corporate actions and fair valuation further bolster its investment case. However, revenue volatility and regulatory challenges are notable risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:PRU stock, click here.

More about Prudential

Prudential plc is a company providing life and health insurance as well as asset management services across 24 markets in Asia and Africa. The company aims to be a trusted partner by offering simple and accessible financial and health solutions. Prudential has dual primary listings on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and the London Stock Exchange, with additional listings on the Singapore Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. It is a constituent of the Hang Seng Composite Index and participates in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect programmes.

Average Trading Volume: 5,511,346

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £23.61B

For a thorough assessment of PRU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue