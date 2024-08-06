Prudential Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced the buyback of 1,563,536 of its own shares at an average price of GBP 6.3850 per share, with the intention to cancel them. This transaction, conducted through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange, will reduce the total number of shares in issue, consequently adjusting the voting rights denominator for shareholders. The company’s action aligns with the authority granted by shareholders during the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

