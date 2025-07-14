Prudential Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prudential ( (GB:PRU) ) has provided an update.

Prudential plc announced the repurchase of 319,625 of its ordinary shares from Merrill Lynch International, as part of a buyback program approved at the 2025 Annual General Meeting. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2,582,162,430. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, is expected to impact the company’s share capital structure and could potentially influence shareholder interest and market perception.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:PRU) stock is a Buy with a £11.61 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Prudential stock, see the GB:PRU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:PRU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:PRU is a Outperform.

Prudential’s stock benefits from strong financial performance, particularly in profitability and cash flow, alongside positive technical trends. Strategic corporate actions and fair valuation further bolster its investment case. However, revenue volatility and regulatory challenges are notable risks.

More about Prudential

Prudential plc provides life and health insurance and asset management services across 24 markets in Asia and Africa. The company aims to be a trusted partner by offering simple and accessible financial and health solutions. It is listed on the Hong Kong, London, Singapore, and New York stock exchanges and is a part of the Hang Seng Composite Index.

Average Trading Volume: 5,609,215

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £23.59B

