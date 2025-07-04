Proximar Seafood Restores Full Production Capacity, Anticipates Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Proximar Seafood AS ( (DE:84Q) ) has issued an update.

Proximar Seafood has restored full production capacity at its Oyama facility in Japan after resolving biofilter issues, leading to an increase in biomass and a return to planned growth and harvest weights. Despite lower than expected harvest volumes in the first half of 2025, the company achieved a solid price premium for larger fish, and with full capacity restored, it anticipates improved growth rates and market-sized harvests in the coming months.

Proximar Seafood is a Norwegian company specializing in land-based salmon farming, with its first production facility located near Mount Fuji in Japan. The company focuses on producing fresh Atlantic Salmon using high-quality groundwater, benefiting from its proximity to a major fish market, which reduces costs and carbon footprint.

