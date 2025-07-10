Proximar Seafood AS Completes NOK 14.2 Million Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Proximar Seafood AS ( (DE:84Q) ) is now available.

Proximar Seafood AS has completed a private placement, raising NOK 14.2 million through the issuance of new shares, to address short-term liquidity needs and improve its debt situation. The transaction structure, which deviates from shareholders’ pre-emptive rights, is deemed compliant with regulatory requirements and is considered beneficial for the company and its stakeholders.

More about Proximar Seafood AS

Proximar Seafood AS operates in the seafood industry, focusing on aquaculture and the production of seafood products. The company is involved in innovative fish farming practices to meet market demands for sustainable seafood solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 165,843

Current Market Cap: NOK378.2M

