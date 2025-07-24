Provident Financial Services Reports Record Q2 2025 Revenue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Provident Financial Services ( (PFS) ) has issued an announcement.

Provident Financial Services reported record revenue of $214.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in net interest income and non-interest income. The company’s commercial and industrial loan portfolio saw significant growth, and improvements were noted in credit quality metrics, with non-performing assets reduced and a decrease in the allowance for credit losses.

The most recent analyst rating on (PFS) stock is a Buy with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Provident Financial Services stock, see the PFS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on PFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PFS is a Outperform.

Provident Financial Services achieves a solid overall score of 77, driven primarily by its strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s robust loan pipeline and efficient cost management are significant strengths, although caution is advised due to declining net margins and potential volatility in cash flow. The stock’s attractive dividend yield enhances its appeal to income-focused investors, despite some valuation concerns.

More about Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc., founded in 1839, is a full-service commercial and consumer bank headquartered in New Jersey. It operates 140 branches across New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and parts of New York, offering diversified revenue streams from wealth management and insurance, with a focus on digital channels and technology infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 622,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.39B

