Provident Financial Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance

Provident Financial Services ( (PFS) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Provident Financial Services reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the second quarter of 2025, with net income rising to $72.0 million from the previous quarter’s $64.0 million. The company achieved record revenues of $214.2 million, driven by increased net interest income and a growing loan portfolio, reflecting its strategic focus on operational efficiency and asset quality. The company’s improved economic forecast and asset quality resulted in a $2.7 million benefit to the provision for credit losses, further enhancing its financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (PFS) stock is a Buy with a $18.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PFS is a Outperform.

Provident Financial Services achieves a solid overall score of 77, driven primarily by its strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s robust loan pipeline and efficient cost management are significant strengths, although caution is advised due to declining net margins and potential volatility in cash flow. The stock’s attractive dividend yield enhances its appeal to income-focused investors, despite some valuation concerns.

More about Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc., operating in the financial services industry, primarily offers banking products and services. The company focuses on growing its earning assets and expanding its margins while maintaining strong asset quality.

Average Trading Volume: 622,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.39B

