Provident Financial Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The latest announcement is out from Provident Financial Services ( (PFS) ).

On July 24, 2025, Provident Financial Services, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share. This dividend is payable on August 29, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 15, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its shareholders.

Spark’s Take on PFS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PFS is a Outperform.

Provident Financial Services achieves a solid overall score of 77, driven primarily by its strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s robust loan pipeline and efficient cost management are significant strengths, although caution is advised due to declining net margins and potential volatility in cash flow. The stock’s attractive dividend yield enhances its appeal to income-focused investors, despite some valuation concerns.

More about Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank established in 1839. It offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its branches in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York. The bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 622,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.39B

